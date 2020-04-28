HMS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after purchasing an additional 189,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $350,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after purchasing an additional 810,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,302. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

