HMS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,331 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,390,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 216,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $90,210,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 701,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

