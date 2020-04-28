HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 975.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $290.90. The stock had a trading volume of 688,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.12 and a 200 day moving average of $279.20. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $186.31 and a twelve month high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

