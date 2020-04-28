HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded up $14.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $342.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,145. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $343.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.