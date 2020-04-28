HMS Capital Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

NYSE VLO traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.57. 3,812,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,817. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

