HMS Capital Management LLC Has $891,000 Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp comprises approximately 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after purchasing an additional 561,547 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,687,000 after buying an additional 84,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,974,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

Shares of EDU traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,385. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

