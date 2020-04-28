HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

L3Harris stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.46.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

