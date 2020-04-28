HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,523 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for 2.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RingCentral from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.45. The company had a trading volume of 886,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,406. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.02 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $1,241,987.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at $40,321,308.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total value of $618,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,160 shares in the company, valued at $62,159,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

