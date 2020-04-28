HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,980 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,999 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $8,251,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $7,810,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 224,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 63.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,375,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.24. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $166.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

