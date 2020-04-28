HMS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.03. 791,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.07.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.