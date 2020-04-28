HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up about 0.8% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $14.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.10. 782,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.85. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

