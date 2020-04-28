HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

PYPL traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $120.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,675,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,925. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

