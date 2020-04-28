HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Amgen stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.43. 2,472,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,548. The company has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

