HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.89. 4,046,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.17. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

