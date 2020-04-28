HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $94.72. 155,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,655. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

