HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.96. 4,633,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average is $166.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.