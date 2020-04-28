HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

ICE traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.35. 2,210,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

