HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.97 on Monday, reaching $179.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,601. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.63. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

