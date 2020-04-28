HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

