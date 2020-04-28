HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million.

HMST stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,064. The company has a market cap of $513.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

