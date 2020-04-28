HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million.
HMST stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,064. The company has a market cap of $513.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.
In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.
