Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,771 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,883,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $215.56. 36,333,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,583,484. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.84 and a 200 day moving average of $206.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

