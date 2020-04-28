Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,701 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,831,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,403. The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,847 shares of company stock valued at $53,626,498 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

