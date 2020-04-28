Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA accounts for about 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.39% of Heartland Financial USA worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,937.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HTLF traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

