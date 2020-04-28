Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.98. 3,705,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.94 and its 200 day moving average is $271.23. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.