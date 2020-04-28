Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.51. The company had a trading volume of 679,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,742. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

