Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,468 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.30 and its 200-day moving average is $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

