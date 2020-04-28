Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,461 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QCOM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.98. 7,217,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,574,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

