Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,499. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.