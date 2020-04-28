Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 8,823 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.