Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,208,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

