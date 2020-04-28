Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

WFC traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.41. 39,560,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,924,344. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

