Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $6.15 on Monday, reaching $242.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average of $221.34. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

