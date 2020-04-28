Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,079. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

