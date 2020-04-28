Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,924.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $7.49 on Monday, reaching $297.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,899,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,701,264. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

