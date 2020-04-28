Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.80. 1,690,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

