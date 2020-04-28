Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $310.68 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,387 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 21.6% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned about 5.93% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $310,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

