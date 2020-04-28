Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $949,000 Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.43. 8,544,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.66. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

