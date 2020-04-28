Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,994,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,073,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

