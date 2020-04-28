Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,436 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 10.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned 2.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $148,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 57,044 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $55.62. 654,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,077. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99.

