Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,038 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.22. 1,779,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,736. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

