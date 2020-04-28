Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.