Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

