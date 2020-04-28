Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 197.6% in April

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,420,000 shares, a growth of 197.6% from the March 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

HBM traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 945,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

