Huntington National Bank Acquires 44,304 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $30,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,948. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.