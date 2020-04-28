Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $26,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Paypal by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Paypal stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,675,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

