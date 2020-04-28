Huntington National Bank Buys 31,437 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $38,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 43.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold a total of 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

