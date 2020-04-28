Huntington National Bank Buys 4,447 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 408.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.45. 1,658,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.51. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.