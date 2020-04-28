Huntington National Bank Buys 6,114 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 475,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

BlackRock stock traded up $21.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $496.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.