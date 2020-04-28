Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,197 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $84.69. 9,208,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,728,917. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

