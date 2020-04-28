Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,193 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $105,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.53 on Monday, reaching $161.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.